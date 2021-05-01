DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) securities between July 2, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 3, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On February 22, 2021, Velodyne announced that the Board had “removed David Hall as Chairman of the Board and terminated Marta Hall’s employment as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company” after the Audit Committee’s investigation “concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors.” In addition, the Company announced that Velodyne’s Board formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, but that they would remain directors of Velodyne.

On this news, Velodyne’s common stock fell $3.14, or approximately 15%, to close at $17.97 per share on February 22, 2021. Additionally, Velodyne’s warrants fell $1.47, or approximately 20%, to close at $5.90 per warrant on February 22, 2021.

The complaint, filed on March 2, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that certain of Velodyne’s directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company’s officers and directors; (2) that the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

