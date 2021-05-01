Charges Filed Against Contractor in Morgan and Camden Counties

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case in conjunction with the Morgan County and Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Offices.

In Morgan County, the charges allege that Rusin falsely promised a homeowner that he and his company, Spencer Construction, would construct a pole barn style garage at their residence. Despite being paid over $22,000, Rusin failed to complete the work as promised, failed to deliver materials and failed to issue a refund.

In Camden County, the charges allege that Rusin falsely promised at least two homeowners that he and his company, Spencer Construction, would complete various interior and exterior home remodeling projects in exchange for upfront payments. Despite being paid over $73,000, Rusin completed partial work, failed to deliver materials, and failed to respond to consumer inquiries regarding their projects. One alleged victim paid Rusin over $46,000 and was left with an uninhabitable residence after Rusin demolished her home and failed to return and finish the work.

The Attorney General’s Office previously filed charges against Rusin in St. Louis County.

Attorney General Schmitt encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of consumer fraud to file a complaint with his office online, by calling 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complaint to: Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Criminal charges are not evidence of a crime.