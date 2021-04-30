Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,869 in the last 365 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021. The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/ and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at ir@jiayinfintech.cn.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Shelley Bai
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn 

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com 

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com 


You just read:

Jiayin Group Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.