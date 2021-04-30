Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction to begin on I-29 north of Grand Forks Monday

Construction is scheduled to begin on Interstate 29, north of Grand Forks, Monday, May 3. The concrete repair project will include both north and southbound lanes between Grand Forks and Manville.

During the project, there will be single-lane closures at repair sites. Speed will be reduced to 65 mph and flaggers will be present.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

