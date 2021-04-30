FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, APRIL 27, 2021 CONTACT: Steve Lathrop, dairy marketing specialist NCDA&CS Marketing Division 336-402-5817 or steven.lathrop@ncagr.gov Ashe County Cheese part of first donation by N.C. Cheese Ministry MOCKSVILLE – N.C. Dairy Advantage and the N.C. Dairy Producers Association are partnering with Deal Rite Feeds in creating a N.C. Cheese Ministry program, with plans to make its first donation Wednesday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the Store House for Jesus in Mocksville. The N.C. Cheese Ministry program is modeled after a similar one created by the Rockingham COOP in Harrisburg, Va. Its vision is “to be a non-denominational means to help families and individuals in need; to provide an increased utilization of milk; and to reach all geographical areas of North Carolina. “The purpose is three-fold,” said Reid Smith, president of the N.C. Dairy Producers Association. “It helps to support dairy farms through the purchase of cheese, in turn the cheese is donated to feed people in need throughout the region and it connects North Carolina dairy farmers with the community.” The Cheese Ministry is funded by donations. NCDPA and N.C. Dairy Advantage started with $1,000 each.The N.C. Farm Bureau and Carolina Farm Credit also contributed $1,000 each. Deal Rite Feeds, members of Western Ave Baptist Church and other individuals are donating time and money. Donations from anyone are welcome to support this effort. Representatives of N.C. Dairy Producers Association, N.C. Dairy Advantage, Deal Rite Feeds and Western Avenue Baptist Church will meet the truck and distribute the cheese to The Store House for Jesus in Mocksville, 5th Street Ministry of Mooresville, Iredell Christian Ministries and Yokefellow Helping Center of Statesville. The cheese being donated is purchased from Ashe County Cheese and is all-natural premium cheese. As donations grow, the geographical area will expand. If you have questions, contact Steve Lathrop, NCDA&CS at 336-402-5817 or email at steven.lathrop@ncagr.gov Anyone interested in making a donation to the N.C. Cheese Ministry, can do so by check to: NC Dairy Advantage Attn: Milo Lewis NC Dairy Advantage 5301 Glenwood Ave. Raleigh, NC, 27612 -30-