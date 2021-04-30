I-580 Lane/Ramp Closures for Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction May 2-7

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing overnight closures of Interstate 580 and local street lanes and ramps for the week of May 2 as part of continuing Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

SECOND STREET INTERCHANGE CLOSURE Bridge girders, or steel bridge supports, will be installed in preparation to widen the southbound I-580 bridge over Second Street by approximately 120 feet. - Overnight closure of Second Street under I-580 between Reservation Road and I-580 northbound off-ramp overnight May 3 8p.m. to 6a.m. - Second Street reduced to one lane in each direction under I-580 nightly 8p.m. to 6a.m. May 4 to May 7. - Southbound I-580 off ramp to Second Street closed May 3 from 3p.m. to 6a.m. - All southbound I-580 ramps to Second Street closed May 3 from 8p.m. to 6a.m. Detours will be posted. Business access will remain available. Pedestrian through-traffic will be escorted through the closure via free shuttle.

KIETZKE LANE NIGHTTIME CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge widening. Detours posted. - Kietzke Lane closed underneath I-580 between Kuenzli Lane and Galletti Way 8p.m. to 6a.m. weekdays May 2 to May 7.

CONTINUING SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES This spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight May 2 through May 7 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. (additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022): Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 - Southbound I-580 ramps to Mill Street and Second Street intermittently closed from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Fridays through atleast June 2021. Consecutive Second Street and Mill Street on and off ramps will not be closed at the same time. - Other surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS/SHIFTS - Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-580 between Mill Street and spaghetti bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m. - Look for slight lane shifts on southbound I-580 immediately south of the spaghetti bowl. Schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.