Rolling Roadblocks Scheduled for I-83 Between Exit 16 and Exit 21 in York County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised rolling roadblocks are planned for Tuesday, May 4, on Interstate 83 between Exit 16 (Queen Street) and Exit 21 (Route 30) for surveying the road surface of I-83 through the work zone at Exit 18.

There will be three rolling roadblocks in each direction of I-83 for this mobile operation. Rolling roadblocks will begin at approximately 9 AM and be completed by approximately noon.

The first roadblock will begin at Exit 16 and proceed northbound on I-83 to Exit 21, then will switch to the southbound direction from Exit 21 to Exit 16. This will be repeated until three passes are completed in each direction.

Ramps to I-83 will be blocked within the work area during survey operations.

Delays are expected while the rolling roadblocks are in effect. Motorists should plan extra time for their travels or seek alternate routes.

This work is weather permitting, with rain dates set for the same hours Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 6.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

