I-95 South Reduced to Single Lane Monday for Barrier Construction Between Allegheny and Girard Avenues in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — Southbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two in the work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges on Monday, May 3, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM for barrier construction in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

I-95 motorists using the Allegheny Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 will be required to stop before entering I-95 due to a reduced merge lane during the barrier construction operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zone. Those normally using the Allegheny Avenue southbound on-ramp also are advised to expect delays or to use the southbound on-ramp from Aramingo Avenue at the Girard Avenue Interchange as an alternate.

In addition, periodic lane closures may be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange on Tuesday, May 4, through Friday, May 7, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for equipment repositioning at a pile-driving operation for a median pier under construction at the interchange.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The barrier construction is part of the project underway through 2023 to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges.

The pile-driving operations are part of the ongoing I-95 ramp replacement project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange, where PennDOT’s contractor is currently reconstructing the ramp from the bridge to southbound and northbound I-95 and Aramingo Avenue.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

