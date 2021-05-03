Journey to the South of France this Fall with Renowned Healer Adora Winquist
A Mary Magdalene pilgrimage to source a greater connection to the Divine FeminineNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Retrace the footsteps of Mary Magdalene through the magnificent French countryside and the sacred sites that have been associated with her life. Together we will go deep into the alchemical mysteries and the encoded secrets, invoking the Divine Feminine with ceremonies of ritual and healing.
Who: Journey with universally recognized healer and author, Adora Winquist, in conjunction with Body Mind Spirit Journeys. Adora is a visionary in the field of aromatherapy and energy medicine with more than 20 years adjective here ie. hands-on, experience. Adora uses an amalgamation of plant and vibrational modalities to help find emotional balance, mental clarity, physical vibrancy, and spiritual awakening to heal at the DNA level.
Why: Adora will guide you in the exploration of Mary Magdalene’s spiritual teachings focusing on the primary theme of sacred relationships, first with ourselves and then with others. This heals our past to unlock and illuminate our brightest future of empowerment and a deeper connection to our soul’s purpose. All while retracing the life of Mary Magdalene, a wise woman whose experience as Jesus’ most ardent apostle represents an aspect of the universal divine feminine.
Who Should Attend: This will be an intimate group of individuals looking to awaken their greater strength, sensuality, intuition, and innate mystical being with ceremonies of ritual and healing. The trip will include staying at boutique hotels and a chateau, delicious local cuisines, and a special entrance to sacred locations.
When: September 24-30, 2021
Where: Ste. Baume and St. Maries de la Mer in the South of France.
The itinerary and pricing information can be found at https://www.adorawinquist.com/events/mary-magdalene-retreat
