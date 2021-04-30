Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permits 6527-R2 through 6529-R2, Architect of the Capitol, U.S. Botanic Garden Production Facility

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permits 6527-R2 through 6529-R2, Architect of the Capitol, Operation of three existing 9.375 MMBTU/hr dual fuel boilers at the U.S. Botanic Garden Production Facility, 4700 Shepherd Parkway SW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, intends to issue permits (Nos. 6527-R2, 6528-R2 and 6529-R2) to the Architect of the Capitol to operate three identical dual fuel-fired (natural gas and No. 2 fuel oil) boilers, rated at 9.375 MMBtu/hr heat input each, located at the United States Botanic Garden Production facility, 4700 Shepherd Parkway SW, Washington, DC 20590. The contact person for the facility is James Styers, P.E., Environmental Engineer, phone number: (202) 302-2017, email: [email protected]

Boilers to be Permitted

Permit # Equipment Type/Model Equipment size Fuel Type Equip ID 6527-R2 Bryan Water Tube: LMB750-W-FDGO 9.375 MMBTU/hr Natural gas & No. 2 fuel oil Boiler 1 Serial #69138 6528-R2 Bryan Water Tube: LMB750-W-FDGO 9.375 MMBTU/hr Natural gas & No. 2 fuel oil Boiler 2 Serial #69141 6529-R2 Bryan Water Tube: LMB750-W-FDGO 9.375 MMBTU/hr Natural gas & No. 2 fuel oil Boiler 3 Serial #69095

Emissions:

The estimated maximum annual emissions from each of the three (3) 9.375 MMBtu/hr dual fuel-fired (natural gas and No. 2 fuel-oil) boilers, assuming 8,760 hours per year of operation at maximum capacity on the primary fuel, are expected to be as follows:

Maximum Annual Emissions for Each Boiler Pollutant (tons/yr) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.30 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.02 Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 3.99 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.22 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 3.35

The proposed boiler emission limits are as follows:

Each of the boilers (identified as Boiler 1, Boiler 2, and Boiler 3) shall not emit pollutants in excess of those specified in the following table [20 DCMR 201]:

Pollutant Short-Term Limit (Natural Gas) (lb/hr) Short-Term Limit (No. 2 Fuel Oil) (lb/hr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.77 0.33 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 0.92 1.34 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)* 0.07 0.22 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.01 0.01

*PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

b. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boilers, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from the each of the boilers shall not be greater than 0.10 pounds per million BTU. [20 DCMR 600.1].

d. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The permit applications and supporting documentation, along with the draft permits are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or at [email protected]

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final set of permits.

Comments on the draft set of permits and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after May 31, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.