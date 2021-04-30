Notice of Funding Availability - High-Performance Building Technical Assistance, Training, & Capacity Building

DOEE seeks eligible entities to deliver training, capacity building, and technical assistance related to high-performance buildings to owners, developers, builders, entrepreneurs, and designers to support compliance with the District’s current and future green building requirements and ambitious policy objectives. Successful implementation of these policies will result in cleaner, more comfortable and more affordable buildings and will create new job opportunities in emerging technologies, energy efficiency, building operations, solar energy, and other occupations. This grant will provide for the creation of targeted educational resources and programming that reflects the needs of the District’ building industry, peer-to-peer networking and learning opportunities, guidance on financing and incentives for solar and energy efficiency to building project teams, and an online portal through which the building sector can access these resources. The amount available for the project is $450,000

Beginning April 30,2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2113-USA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 1, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: -Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].