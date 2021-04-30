Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ga., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 29.26%, compared to net income of $4.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $2.49 for 2021, representing a 29.02% increase over diluted earnings per share of $1.93 for 2020. Earnings were a result of strong fee income from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, continued cost of funds management, and strong mortgage production.

“In the first quarter, we experienced net interest income growth of $2.9 million, or 26.65%,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “Our increased net interest income and improved operational efficiency led to very solid earnings for the quarter. We continued to create significant value for our shareholders with strong core deposit growth. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth represented $111.5 million, or a 57% increase.”

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 14.80% to $131 million as of March 31, 2021, as compared to $114 million as of March 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $56.77 as of March 31, 2021, a 16.69% increase from $48.65 per share on March 31, 2020. On April 21, 2021, the board of directors approved its first quarter dividend of $0.38 per share payable on or about June 15th to all shareholders of record as of June 1st.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $13.6 million and $10.7 million respectively, an increase of $2.9 million, or 26.65%. The bank’s net interest margin was 4.37% for March 31, 2021, a decline of 21 basis points from 4.58% on March 31, 2020. The bank participated in the second round of PPP, booking over $24 million in loans and recognizing $1.4 million in fee income during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The margin’s reduction was a result of earning asset yields declining faster than the cost of funds. Our earning asset yield declined from 5.35% for March 31, 2020 to 4.60% for March 31, 2021, a 75-basis point reduction. Our cost of funds declined from 0.84% on March 31, 2020 to 0.25% on March 31, 2021, a 59-basis point reduction. Continued pressure on the margin is anticipated as it will be difficult to lower our cost of funds significantly while remaining competitive on pricing of good loans.

Provision for loan losses was $650 thousand as of March 31, 2021 versus $435 thousand as of March 31, 2020. Our reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.42% when PPP loans are netted out of total loans as of March 31, 2021, versus 1.29% as of March 31, 2020. Our adversely classified coverage ratio was 9.20% as of March 31, 2021 versus 14.46% as of March 30, 2020 as the bank’s asset quality remains strong.

Noninterest expense increased 15.21%, or $967 million, to $7.3 million as of March 31, 2021 versus $6.4 million as of March 31, 2020. Most of this increase was related to salaries and employee benefits.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                 
Consolidating Statement of Income
March 31, 2021
                 
                 
                 
     2021    2020   Change   % Change
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)        
Interest and Dividend Income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 13,183,691   $ 11,536,693   $ 1,646,998     14.28 %
Interest income on securities     1,273,895     877,946     395,949     45.10 %
Income on federal funds sold     19,057     79,065     (60,008 )   -75.90 %
Income on time deposits held in other banks     27,936     5,345     22,591     422.66 %
Other interest and dividend income     21,217     209,220     (188,003 )   -89.86 %
Total interest and dividend income     14,525,796     12,708,269     1,817,527     14.30 %
                 
Interest Expense:                
Deposits     569,068     1,839,673   $ (1,270,605 )   -69.07 %
Interest on other borrowed funds     393,271     158,799     234,472     147.65 %
Interest on federal funds purchased     --     --     --     --  
Total interest expense     962,339     1,998,472     (1,036,133 )   -51.85 %
                 
Net interest income before provision for loan losses     13,563,457     10,709,797     2,853,660     26.65 %
Less-provision for loan losses     650,000     435,000     215,000     49.43 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     12,913,457     10,274,797     2,638,660     25.68 %
                 
Noninterest Income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts     469,437     604,173     (134,736 )   -22.30 %
Other service charges, commissions and fees     375,312     502,401     (127,089 )   -25.30 %
Gain on sale of loans     --     --     --     --  
Increase in CSV of life insurance     88,222     92,995     (4,773 )   -5.13 %
Other income     248,699     4,413     244,286     5535.60 %
Total noninterest income     1,181,670     1,203,982     (22,312 )   -1.85 %
                 
Noninterest Expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     4,318,080     3,713,931     604,149     16.27 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net     513,406     627,425     (114,019 )   -18.17 %
(Gain) loss on sales and calls of securities     --     --     --     --  
Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate   4,202     5,072  
Gain on sales of premises and equipment     --     --     --     --  
Other expenses     2,486,633     2,009,074     477,559     23.77 %
Total noninterest expense     7,322,321     6,355,502     966,819     15.21 %
                 
Income Before Income Taxes     6,772,806     5,123,277     1,649,529     32.20 %
Provision for income taxes     1,553,540     1,085,525     468,015     43.11 %
                 
Net Income   $ 5,219,266   $ 4,037,752   $ 1,181,514     29.26 %
                 
                 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 2.49   $ 1.93   $ 0.56     29.02 %
Diluted   $ 2.49   $ 1.93   $ 0.56     29.02 %
                 


 

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                 
Consolidating Balance Sheet
March 31, 2021
                 
                 
                 
      2021       2020     Change   % Change
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                
                 
Cash and due from banks   $ 71,164,883     $ 52,915,891     $ 18,248,992     34.49 %
Federal funds sold     115,957,486       27,300,392       88,657,094     324.75 %
Total cash and cash equivalents     187,122,369       80,216,283       106,906,086     133.27 %
                 
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks     350,000       1,350,000       (1,000,000 )   -74.07 %
Securities available for sale, at fair value     245,200,205       139,307,643       105,892,562     76.01 %
Securities held to maturity, at cost     12,707,803       4,743,041       7,964,762     167.93 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost     899,700       842,900       56,800     6.74 %
                 
Loans, net of unearned income     851,806,225       753,148,006       98,658,219     13.10 %
Less-allowance for loan losses     (11,400,979 )     (9,788,969 )     (1,612,010 )   16.47 %
Loans, net     840,405,246       743,359,037       97,046,209     13.06 %
                 
Bank premises and equipment, net     15,278,014       15,628,803       (350,789 )   -2.24 %
ROU assets for operating lease, net     570,961       467,579       103,382     22.11 %
Goodwill     9,361,770       9,361,770       -     0.00 %
Intangible assets, net     2,630,331       2,979,230       (348,899 )   -11.71 %
Other real estate and foreclosed assets     265,542       589,675       (324,133 )   -54.97 %
Accrued interest receivable     4,358,189       2,889,890       1,468,299     50.81 %
Cash surrender value of life insurance     13,708,665       13,341,379       367,286     2.75 %
Other assets     6,882,236       7,352,653       (470,417 )   -6.40 %
Total Assets   $ 1,339,741,031     $ 1,022,429,883     $ 317,311,148     31.04 %
                 
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
Deposits:                
Non-interest bearing   $ 305,974,839     $ 194,485,444     $ 111,489,395     57.33 %
Interest bearing     870,266,327       694,767,211       175,499,116     25.26 %
      1,176,241,166       889,252,655       286,988,511     32.27 %
                 
Other borrowed funds     28,696,127       14,124,000       14,572,127     103.17 %
Lease liability for operating lease     570,961       467,579       103,382     22.11 %
Accrued interest payable     413,062       421,993       (8,931 )   -2.12 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     2,613,863       3,868,481       (1,254,618 )   -32.43 %
                 
Total liabilities     1,208,535,179       908,134,708       300,400,471     33.08 %
                 
Shareholders’ Equity:                
Common stock     2,150,798       2,144,766       6,032     0.28 %
Paid in capital surplus     39,690,242       39,292,064       398,178     1.01 %
Retained earnings     82,470,411       68,070,150       14,400,261     21.16 %
Current year earnings     5,219,266       4,037,752       1,181,514     29.26 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     3,340,332       2,315,012       1,025,320     44.29 %
Treasury Stock, at cost 50,927     (1,665,197 )     (1,564,569 )     (100,628 )   6.43 %
Total shareholders’ equity     131,205,852       114,295,175       16,910,677     14.80 %
                 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 1,339,741,031     $ 1,022,429,883       317,311,148     31.04 %
                 


 

    Quarter Ending   Year Ending
    March 31,   March 31,   December 31,
      2021       2020       2020  
Dollars in thousand, except per share data)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
             
Per Share Data            
Basic Earnings per Common Share   $ 2.49     $ 1.93     $ 8.30  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share     2.49       1.93       8.30  
Dividends per Common Share     0.38       0.70       1.75  
Book Value per Common Share     62.48       54.54       61.81  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share     56.77       48.65       56.04  
             
             
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding     2,094,978       2,096,415       2,095,633  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding     2,099,871       2,095,468       2,093,839  
             
             
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)            
Return on Average Assets     1.81 %     1.71 %     1.78 %
Return on Average Equity     15.25 %     14.46 %     14.38 %
Equity/Assets     11.37 %     11.88 %     11.98 %
Yield on Earning Assets     4.60 %     5.35 %     5.00 %
Cost of Funds     0.25 %     0.84 %     0.52 %
Net Interest Margin     4.37 %     4.58 %     4.56 %
Efficiency Ratio     47.80 %     53.26 %     51.52 %
             
Credit Metrics            
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans     1.34 %     1.30 %     1.30 %
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans*     1.42 %     1.30 %     1.39 %
Adversely Classified Assets to Total Capital            
plus Allowance for Loan Losses     9.20 %     14.46 %     8.76 %
             
             
* Excludes PPP Loans            
             

 

 


CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202 

You just read:

Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

