Dare County Awarded $3.3 Million to Renourish Buxton Beach After Hurricane Dorian Damage

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $3,385,724 to help Dare County renourish the Buxton Beach shoreline, where Hurricane Dorian’s storms and waves in 2019 caused beach and dune erosion.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers restoration of 164,690 cubic yards of beach sand and 1,600 linear feet of sand fencing along Buxton Beach in the Outer Banks.

FEMA’s share for this project is $2,539,293 and the state’s share is $846,431.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4465.