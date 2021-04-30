Governor Cooper Grants Pardon of Innocence

Today, Governor Roy Cooper granted a Pardon of Innocence for Darryl Anthony Howard of Durham, who was convicted of crimes he did not commit. Howard’s pardon application was thoroughly reviewed by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of the General Counsel and the Governor.

"It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions," said Governor Cooper. “After carefully reviewing Darryl Anthony Howard’s case, I am granting him this Pardon of Innocence.”

Read the full pardon order for Darryl Anthony Howard.

This pardon makes Howard eligible to file a claim under a North Carolina law that allows compensation to persons wrongly convicted of felonies.

###