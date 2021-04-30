Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,871 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Grants Pardon of Innocence

Today, Governor Roy Cooper granted a Pardon of Innocence for Darryl Anthony Howard of Durham, who was convicted of crimes he did not commit. Howard’s pardon application was thoroughly reviewed by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of the General Counsel and the Governor.

"It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions," said Governor Cooper. “After carefully reviewing Darryl Anthony Howard’s case, I am granting him this Pardon of Innocence.”

Read the full pardon order for Darryl Anthony Howard.

This pardon makes Howard eligible to file a claim under a North Carolina law that allows compensation to persons wrongly convicted of felonies.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Grants Pardon of Innocence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.