Statement from Attorney General Yost on Sentencing in Slain Springdale Officer Case

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the sentencing of Terry Blankenship for the murder of Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant:

“Today’s sentence delivers a measure of justice, but no penalty in this life will be enough for a cop killer.

I am proud of BCI’s work investigating this case and thankful for the work of the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney for securing this sentence.

The void created by Officer Grant’s sacrifice can never be filled and she will never be forgotten.”

Grant is one of seven officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 that will be honored at the 2021 Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony on May 6.

