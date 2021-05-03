Borenstein Group Wins 2021 Web Excellence Award for Best B2B Digital Branding for WESCORP, Defense & Aerospace Leader
Borenstein Group Wins 2021 Web Excellence Award for Best B2B Digital Branding for WESCORP, Defense & Aerospace Leader.VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Borenstein Group is pleased to announce it has won the Web Excellence Award for Best Branding Design in 2021 for B2B Manufacturing Website for its client WESCORP (White Engineering Surfaces Corporation).
WESCORP is a world-class supplier of thermal spray coatings, precision machining, and precision finishing in critical industries such as aerospace and defense, energy, electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Wescorp’s recently launched website is innovative and responsive. It features an intuitive solution-based approach, reflective of the spirited innovation and expanded capabilities that Wescorp offers critical manufacturers in need of high-performance components.
The Web Excellence Awards endeavor to promote excellence on the Web and set standards by honoring distinguished Websites, Web Marketing Projects, Videos, Mobile Sites/Apps, Social Media Campaigns created by digital and creative agencies, designers, creators, freelancers, and entrepreneurs worldwide. Web Excellence Awards aim to become one of the most prestigious web competitions accessible for everyone waiting for the right opportunity to promote their works. The Web Excellence Awards, or shortly WE-Awards, was launched to help drive excellence on the Web and set a high standard for creative, technical, and professional projects and websites. A diverse group of industry leaders and academicians, Web Excellence Awards’ mission is to honor, recognize and acknowledge innovation and creativity by providing a benchmark standard of excellence for evaluating all media types and channels on the Web.
Wescorp is a proud, Made in America, third-generation, woman-owned, and operated family business. It offers industrial customers a single-source solution with precision machining, precision finishing, thermal spray (HVOF, Plasma, and Wire Arc) capabilities all under one roof in their 40,000 sq. ft. building. A comprehensive single-source solution enables Wescorp to bring complete quality control and efficiency to any product line.
About The Borenstein Group:
The Borenstein Group is a Top Digital Marketing & Branding Agency for B2B and B2G Integrated Marketing Communications. We develop Brand Strategy, Brand Design, and Brand Content for emerging and market-leading Information Technology, Defense & Aerospace, Professional Services, and High-Tech Manufacturers. As a stellar creative agency with 26 years of experience, Borenstein ranks by Chief Marketer’s Top B2B Agencies, Clutch’s Top Digital Branding Agencies, Expertise’ Top Branding Agencies, and Washington Business Journal’s Top Advertising Agencies in the Washington DC region. For more information, visit www.Borensteingroup.com.
