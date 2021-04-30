New Kids on the Block! She Beauty Club Set To Shake Up the Hair & Beauty Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to research before the COVID19 pandemic changed the world, the Health and beauty market was set to outperform all other sectors by 2022. Although that could still take place, the health and beauty industry like most other industries was hit hard.
The health and beauty industry are expanding at a very fast rate. Without even considering health and beauty clubs and clinics, the UK consumers will spend £487 per head on health and beauty products by 2022, according to data and analytics company Global Data. The market will be worth more than £27bn by 2022, showing how important the health and beauty market is.
The health and spa treatment value are also increasing in the UK with more people looking at new ways to relax and look and feel better. With more than £8billion being spent on this sector, it shows how important it is. However, one company is set to shake up the industry by launching a new way for people to look after themselves.
Welcome to the She Beauty Club. If you have not heard the name, then you soon will. They are set to be one of the fastest growing new brand names in the health and beauty sector. This technology backed club will offer its members quality health and beauty services at a time to suit busy people. There is nothing like She Beauty Club on the market, and they are certainly making their presence felt.
So, we decided to sit down with the CEO of She Beauty Club to see what all the fuss is about and to find out why they are gaining so much exposure. Here is what they had to say.
1. First of all, please introduce yourself.
Absolutely, I’m Dan England – a proud Northerner, father of 1 and business entrepreneur, who together with my 4 co-founders, have set up something just a little bit special.
2. What is the She Beauty Club?
SHE Beauty Club is exactly that – it’s a beauty club offering our members a high-quality range of Beauty and Hair treatments, at convenient times and locations to suit them. We are a membership service, so there are no queues and service are of course exceptional.
3. Thanks to the pandemic, businesses have been hit very hard, how has it been for the health and beauty industry?
Great question, one of the things we have all experienced during the pandemic was inability to travel and attend the places we may have liked, also, looking good and feeling good became a real chore for many. The entire industry has been closed down for many months, so we used the time as an opportunity to build something from scratch, entirely from a client perspective.
4. You say SHE by England & Wright are delivering beauty when it matters, what do you mean by that?
As a member you can book an appointment on our app anytime between 7am and 9pm and parking is always free and easy. If you can’t get to one of our clinics or pods which are popping up in retail spaces, then you can always book a SHE Go appointment, and we will come to you. Hair and makeup at home – absolutely, manicure at the office on a lunch break? No problem!
5. You are opening several SHE Clinics in the North East, first of all, where will be the first clinic?
That is correct, we have soft launched the first clinic and our founder team are perfecting and shaping the exact way each of the services are performed to some specially invited guests as we speak. That Clinic is in Shotton, Durham, with our Seaha, HQ opening in September.
6. And what can customers expect when they visit the clinic?
As a member, we will already know you, we pride ourselves on that personal touch, you will have booked on your app so our staff will be ready to receive you, you may want fresh coffee or complimentary prosecco whilst you get sorted for your treatment, or maybe a cheeky hand massage while you relax after your service. We are there to make your experience amazing.
7. So, what type of treatments will you be offering?
We have a comprehensive service offering – our amazing She clinicians offer everything under one roof, from our amazing service menu, these services include: -
• Hair – Styling, colouring, cutting and extensions
• Aesthetic Treatments, Lip & Jaw augmentation, tear trough, Anti-Aging, Lips
• Nails – Ombre, Manicures and nail art
• Beauty – Microblading, Semi Permanent Makeup and Dermabrasion
• Massage – Sports, relaxation, pregnancy, deep tissue, facial and temple spa
• Waxing & Hair removal
• We also offer ultrathin dental veneers via our dental partner.
Our full-service menu will shortly be available via our app and for download at www.shebeautyclub.com where you will be able to see exactly what is include in each package and watch a treatment video.
All of our services and treatment are signed off by our talented founder - Beauty Director Chanelle Johnson, who will keep our service offering very high quality, fresh and modern, across all of our venues and mobile staff in the UK
8. There are lots of health and beauty clinics around, so what makes your clinic stand out?
I think I may have just answered that, we are built for you, we are convenient, we operate hours to suit our members, parking is free, there are no queues, you can book a treatment at your nearest preferred location, all treatments follow the exact same standards, wherever you go, so you will always know what to expect. Of course, you can pick your preferred member of staff, you can also see every client review in real time on your app when booking. These are premium services – we estimate our members could achieve a saving of up to 40% against high street prices, and consistently obtain the highest quality treatments.
9. To be able to join the She Beauty Club, you must be invited by another member, why is that?
Absolutely, as we build the business, starting this year with 5 SHE Clubs, a number of satellite clinics in convenient locations and a fleet of she go cars, we are going to great lengths to work with the right members, this is after all a members club, it costs to be a subscriber, we want to keep the service quality high and therefore we made the decision to operate like a Soho house or other type of membership club, this way we get to know our members and can build their club in a high quality way. We recognise this club won’t suit all lifestyles. There is very much a market for walk in business, but that’s not what SHE is all about
10. Getting back to the membership, you say that you need a current member to recommend you, so how does that process work if no one knows a member with this being a new club?
If you want to join the club and feel we would be a good match, reach out to a friend, or social media for a referral, or drop our member team a message and we’ll put you on the invite list should anybody recognise you. New members get several referrals each year. Currently we are offering several member invites before May 1st, you can register your interest at www.shebeautyclub.com to be kept informed.
11. You have different membership levels; can you explain what they are?
We want our club to work for our members, so it is important to recognise that different members will want different things, therefore we have 4 different tiers, starting from club member which is free, and you simply pay as you go for your services, right through to our SHE Elite member, which is £249 per month, and comes with several credits to use for services at the club. The higher the membership tier, the more credits you get to use each month (you can also roll these over – saving for a wedding for example), and effectively the less these premium treatments will cost you. On the higher tier you also get a monthly beauty box as part of an exciting partnership we will shortly be announcing with one of the big players.
12. Are there any plans to open clinics abroad like Spain and the USA?
As well as a full UK rollout planned for 2022. In May 2021 we were actually launching SHE Ibiza, this was a beautiful venue, open only seasonally, which our existing UK members could enjoy, or buy a package for, regrettably due to Covid, this has now had to be postponed, but we will be popping up all over next year and keep your eyes out for Members only SHE pods at UK festivals this year. She Ibiza Video
13. The health and beauty industry has been hit really hard, so is now really the time to open clinics?
Absolutely the industry has been hit hard, and so has everybody else, now, more than ever it is time we looked at giving everybody the opportunity to get great quality services, in a convenient way, consistently for an affordable cost. We have seen many industries embrace more convenience, and by bringing a high-quality model to the UK, it means that more people have the opportunity to look and feel better. Think Netflix - but beauty!
14. You are introducing an app; can you tell me more about the app?
As with everything in life, it works from a mobile phone. This is hugely important, we can make our services really easy to understand, treatments, products and experiences really easy to book. Everything is instant, you can see things in real time, leave feedback, make requests, book treatments or gift voucher packages, introduce a friend etc (If a friend becomes a member you get extra SHE credits to use). Our business is built around you and your phone, offering top level treatments in an ultra-cool, transparent, efficient way. Much like Uber. Wherever, whenever.
15. Will you be offering people treatment within their own home, and if not, is this something you will consider?
When you register as a member, you will be given the opportunity access She-Go – where we will visit you at suitable premises, should you require a mobile appointment – much like Asda home delivery! But you will be asked to confirm a statement so that our technician has a suitable space to setup for your appointment, you will only be asked this once and then given the option to save it into your SheGo addresses. So Home, Work, Best Friends – you decide – or pop into the club and have a glass of fizz with your blow dry!
16. So, for people who want to become a member and visit your clinic, do they have to wait until they are open, or can they ask for information now?
Our full launch is July 1st – before that we are giving away prizes, sharing latest information and offering some early appointments and sample treatments this is for a limited number – for a limited time, so I would encourage you to preregister at https://www.shebeauty.club to be among the first informed.
Website address: www.shebeauty.club
Members Subscriptions available from May 2021
Key dates: July 1st full launch
Preregister open now for giveaways and promos.
Email for further enquiries team@she.clinic
Link https://vimeo.com/526123224 (She Ibiza Video)
Media Manager
The health and beauty industry are expanding at a very fast rate. Without even considering health and beauty clubs and clinics, the UK consumers will spend £487 per head on health and beauty products by 2022, according to data and analytics company Global Data. The market will be worth more than £27bn by 2022, showing how important the health and beauty market is.
The health and spa treatment value are also increasing in the UK with more people looking at new ways to relax and look and feel better. With more than £8billion being spent on this sector, it shows how important it is. However, one company is set to shake up the industry by launching a new way for people to look after themselves.
Welcome to the She Beauty Club. If you have not heard the name, then you soon will. They are set to be one of the fastest growing new brand names in the health and beauty sector. This technology backed club will offer its members quality health and beauty services at a time to suit busy people. There is nothing like She Beauty Club on the market, and they are certainly making their presence felt.
So, we decided to sit down with the CEO of She Beauty Club to see what all the fuss is about and to find out why they are gaining so much exposure. Here is what they had to say.
1. First of all, please introduce yourself.
Absolutely, I’m Dan England – a proud Northerner, father of 1 and business entrepreneur, who together with my 4 co-founders, have set up something just a little bit special.
2. What is the She Beauty Club?
SHE Beauty Club is exactly that – it’s a beauty club offering our members a high-quality range of Beauty and Hair treatments, at convenient times and locations to suit them. We are a membership service, so there are no queues and service are of course exceptional.
3. Thanks to the pandemic, businesses have been hit very hard, how has it been for the health and beauty industry?
Great question, one of the things we have all experienced during the pandemic was inability to travel and attend the places we may have liked, also, looking good and feeling good became a real chore for many. The entire industry has been closed down for many months, so we used the time as an opportunity to build something from scratch, entirely from a client perspective.
4. You say SHE by England & Wright are delivering beauty when it matters, what do you mean by that?
As a member you can book an appointment on our app anytime between 7am and 9pm and parking is always free and easy. If you can’t get to one of our clinics or pods which are popping up in retail spaces, then you can always book a SHE Go appointment, and we will come to you. Hair and makeup at home – absolutely, manicure at the office on a lunch break? No problem!
5. You are opening several SHE Clinics in the North East, first of all, where will be the first clinic?
That is correct, we have soft launched the first clinic and our founder team are perfecting and shaping the exact way each of the services are performed to some specially invited guests as we speak. That Clinic is in Shotton, Durham, with our Seaha, HQ opening in September.
6. And what can customers expect when they visit the clinic?
As a member, we will already know you, we pride ourselves on that personal touch, you will have booked on your app so our staff will be ready to receive you, you may want fresh coffee or complimentary prosecco whilst you get sorted for your treatment, or maybe a cheeky hand massage while you relax after your service. We are there to make your experience amazing.
7. So, what type of treatments will you be offering?
We have a comprehensive service offering – our amazing She clinicians offer everything under one roof, from our amazing service menu, these services include: -
• Hair – Styling, colouring, cutting and extensions
• Aesthetic Treatments, Lip & Jaw augmentation, tear trough, Anti-Aging, Lips
• Nails – Ombre, Manicures and nail art
• Beauty – Microblading, Semi Permanent Makeup and Dermabrasion
• Massage – Sports, relaxation, pregnancy, deep tissue, facial and temple spa
• Waxing & Hair removal
• We also offer ultrathin dental veneers via our dental partner.
Our full-service menu will shortly be available via our app and for download at www.shebeautyclub.com where you will be able to see exactly what is include in each package and watch a treatment video.
All of our services and treatment are signed off by our talented founder - Beauty Director Chanelle Johnson, who will keep our service offering very high quality, fresh and modern, across all of our venues and mobile staff in the UK
8. There are lots of health and beauty clinics around, so what makes your clinic stand out?
I think I may have just answered that, we are built for you, we are convenient, we operate hours to suit our members, parking is free, there are no queues, you can book a treatment at your nearest preferred location, all treatments follow the exact same standards, wherever you go, so you will always know what to expect. Of course, you can pick your preferred member of staff, you can also see every client review in real time on your app when booking. These are premium services – we estimate our members could achieve a saving of up to 40% against high street prices, and consistently obtain the highest quality treatments.
9. To be able to join the She Beauty Club, you must be invited by another member, why is that?
Absolutely, as we build the business, starting this year with 5 SHE Clubs, a number of satellite clinics in convenient locations and a fleet of she go cars, we are going to great lengths to work with the right members, this is after all a members club, it costs to be a subscriber, we want to keep the service quality high and therefore we made the decision to operate like a Soho house or other type of membership club, this way we get to know our members and can build their club in a high quality way. We recognise this club won’t suit all lifestyles. There is very much a market for walk in business, but that’s not what SHE is all about
10. Getting back to the membership, you say that you need a current member to recommend you, so how does that process work if no one knows a member with this being a new club?
If you want to join the club and feel we would be a good match, reach out to a friend, or social media for a referral, or drop our member team a message and we’ll put you on the invite list should anybody recognise you. New members get several referrals each year. Currently we are offering several member invites before May 1st, you can register your interest at www.shebeautyclub.com to be kept informed.
11. You have different membership levels; can you explain what they are?
We want our club to work for our members, so it is important to recognise that different members will want different things, therefore we have 4 different tiers, starting from club member which is free, and you simply pay as you go for your services, right through to our SHE Elite member, which is £249 per month, and comes with several credits to use for services at the club. The higher the membership tier, the more credits you get to use each month (you can also roll these over – saving for a wedding for example), and effectively the less these premium treatments will cost you. On the higher tier you also get a monthly beauty box as part of an exciting partnership we will shortly be announcing with one of the big players.
12. Are there any plans to open clinics abroad like Spain and the USA?
As well as a full UK rollout planned for 2022. In May 2021 we were actually launching SHE Ibiza, this was a beautiful venue, open only seasonally, which our existing UK members could enjoy, or buy a package for, regrettably due to Covid, this has now had to be postponed, but we will be popping up all over next year and keep your eyes out for Members only SHE pods at UK festivals this year. She Ibiza Video
13. The health and beauty industry has been hit really hard, so is now really the time to open clinics?
Absolutely the industry has been hit hard, and so has everybody else, now, more than ever it is time we looked at giving everybody the opportunity to get great quality services, in a convenient way, consistently for an affordable cost. We have seen many industries embrace more convenience, and by bringing a high-quality model to the UK, it means that more people have the opportunity to look and feel better. Think Netflix - but beauty!
14. You are introducing an app; can you tell me more about the app?
As with everything in life, it works from a mobile phone. This is hugely important, we can make our services really easy to understand, treatments, products and experiences really easy to book. Everything is instant, you can see things in real time, leave feedback, make requests, book treatments or gift voucher packages, introduce a friend etc (If a friend becomes a member you get extra SHE credits to use). Our business is built around you and your phone, offering top level treatments in an ultra-cool, transparent, efficient way. Much like Uber. Wherever, whenever.
15. Will you be offering people treatment within their own home, and if not, is this something you will consider?
When you register as a member, you will be given the opportunity access She-Go – where we will visit you at suitable premises, should you require a mobile appointment – much like Asda home delivery! But you will be asked to confirm a statement so that our technician has a suitable space to setup for your appointment, you will only be asked this once and then given the option to save it into your SheGo addresses. So Home, Work, Best Friends – you decide – or pop into the club and have a glass of fizz with your blow dry!
16. So, for people who want to become a member and visit your clinic, do they have to wait until they are open, or can they ask for information now?
Our full launch is July 1st – before that we are giving away prizes, sharing latest information and offering some early appointments and sample treatments this is for a limited number – for a limited time, so I would encourage you to preregister at https://www.shebeauty.club to be among the first informed.
Website address: www.shebeauty.club
Members Subscriptions available from May 2021
Key dates: July 1st full launch
Preregister open now for giveaways and promos.
Email for further enquiries team@she.clinic
Link https://vimeo.com/526123224 (She Ibiza Video)
Media Manager
SHE Beauty Club
email us here