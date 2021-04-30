PennDOT Announces Start of Construction on I-76 East (Schuylkill Expressway) Slope Repair Project in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Construction to stabilize the existing rock slope along a stretch of eastbound Interstate 76 in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 3, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The project is designed to help prevent future rock slides and reduce rock hazards to traveling motorists.

Lanes closures are scheduled on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning on eastbound I-76 between Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) and Belmont Avenue interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough and Lower Merion Township, for tree clearing operations.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $977,295 project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2022.

