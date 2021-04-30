Sarah’s Inn hosting educational forum, Together We Inspire and Youth Voice Awards virtually May 5th 8:30am-10am CST
Together We Inspire will feature Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell with panel discussion moderated by author Michele Weldon & awards for Sarah’s Inn’s Youth Voice Award.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together We Inspire to Feature Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell, Michele Weldon and Youth Voice Awards
Sarah’s Inn is thrilled to announce they will be hosting their fourth annual educational forum, Together We Inspire virtually on May 5th, from 8:30am-10am CST. Featuring keynote speaker Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell, this year’s event will include a panel discussion moderated by author Michele Weldon, and an awards presentation for the two finalists of Sarah’s Inn’s Youth Voice Award.
Faced with having to transition Together We Inspire from an annual breakfast to an online event, Executive Director Carol Gall recognized an opportunity to add more elements to the forum, creating a totally new experience. “We are honored to have Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell as our featured speaker. Her reputation precedes her as a national leader in research and advocacy in the field of domestic and intimate partner violence. This year’s event is also particularly exciting, as Michele Weldon will be moderating a panel discussion. Because it will be virtual, we are able to bring our supporters an opportunity to listen and learn, while also adding an opportunity to celebrate.”
Together We Inspire will open with the keynote speech from Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell, followed by a discussion with experts from the Sarah’s Inn staff moderated by Michele Weldon, on the impact of trauma on communities and families, and how to use that knowledge to foster resilience and prevent violence. Lastly, awards will be presented to the two finalists of the first annual Youth Voice Award, which is a contest created to provide a platform for high school students to express their ideas, experiences, and thoughts around relationship violence. Students from 14 different high schools across Chicagoland submitted a total of 42 entries ranging from spoken word, digital art, and poetry, to video, illustration, song and dance. Finalists are from the Western Suburbs and Chicago.
Media Inquiries:
Jenny Shepherd
JSPR
jenny@jennyshepherdpr.com
312.919.4804
