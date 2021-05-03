SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc Partners with AgileBlue to Bring SOC-as-a-Service to Market for FI’s, Enterprises

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc announced today that they have joined the AgileBlue SOCaaS, to better defend against a world of increasing cybersecurity threats

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to increasing threats of hacking and data breaching, companies and financial institutions around the globe are under constant pressure to meet data security objectives. SMKG provides a Fintech and Paytech portfolio to FI’s, Enterprises and Individuals that require enhanced utilities that monitor against harmful attacks, SMKG has selected AgileBlue for its managed service offerings providing advanced security, breach mitigation, and breach response capabilities.

CEO Massimo Barone of SMKG stated “the leap into digital initiatives has accelerated beyond most expectations, being driven by organic progression and critically accelerated by the pandemic for global acceptance of Ecommerce, Cloud & Mobility solutions, a key concentration of our FinTech and PayTech applications integrating/embedding AgileBlue for their capabilities and engaged team expertise working with our team to deliver tailored solutions to achieve success with clients”.

“AgileBlue helps organizations intelligently assess risk, secure and protect sensitive data, and effectively respond to regulatory requirements,” said Tony Pietrocola, President and CEO, AgileBlue.

What is SOC?

A Security Operation Center (SOC) is a centralized function within an organization employing people, processes, and technology to continuously monitor and improve an organization's security posture while preventing, detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents.

SMKG Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's Visa Everywhere deployments in Fintech, Mumbai Gov't Fintech, Axepay Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library, OriginatorX Ethereum and Xpay Payment TMS MPOS switch minority ownership.

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a managed breach detection company with an Autonomous SOC-as-a-Service for 24x7 monitoring, detection and guided response for cloud, digital infrastructures, and applications.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) A FinTech & PayTech Co, an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications. SMKG, an entrepreneurial boutique technology company providing business intelligence, blockchain and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id, e-KYC, digital workforce, events management, edtech, telemedicine and ride-booking solutions.

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

