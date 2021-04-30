Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Director Nominees Announced, Election Underway

​Release Date: April 30, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture​, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified ten nominees that are eligible for election to the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) (dba Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin). Dairy farmers in affected districts will have until May 22, 2021 to vote on these candidates.

The following candidates are certified as eligible for election:

District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and Vilas counties Nominee – Connie Seefeldt, Coleman

District 5 – St. Croix and Dunn counties Nominees – Kay Zwald, Hammond; Randall Koller, Mondovi

District 8 – Marathon County Nominee – Steve Sternweis, Marshfield

District 11 – Outagamie and Winnebago counties Nominee – Daniel Hinz, Pickett

District 14 – Jackson, LaCrosse, and Trempealeau counties Nominee – Patricia Kling, Taylor

District 17 – Calumet and Manitowoc counties Nominee – Julie Maurer, Newton

District 20 – Richland and Sauk counties Nominee – Sharon Laubscher, Wonewoc

District 23 – Iowa and Lafayette counties Nominees – Jay Stauffacher, Darlington; Kyle Levetzow, Dodgeville

DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the eligibility criteria of being an active dairy producer (or representative of an affected producer), selling milk into commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts. DATCP also certified each candidate's timely nomination form, which included five signatures from active dairy producers within their district and a notarized "Affidavit of Eligibility" form. To view the candidate biographies and more information on the election, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/elections.

To facilitate the voting process, DATCP has distributed mail-in ballots to dairy producers who reside within the eight affected districts. Producers that do not receive a ballot by May 10, 2021 should request a ballot by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@Wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 and postmarked on or before May 22. Unsigned ballots will not be counted.

Election results will be announced at the end of May 2021 and elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning July 1, 2021.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

