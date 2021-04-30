Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,949 in the last 365 days.

Mkango Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”) is pleased to announce that it has released the Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ending December 31, 2020. The reports will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (http://www.mkango.ca/s/financials.asp).

For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited  
   
William Dawes Alexander Lemon
Chief Executive Officer President
will@mkango.ca  alex@mkango.ca 
UK: +44 207 3722 744  
Canada: +1 403 444 5979  
www.mkango.ca   
@MkangoResources  

Blytheweigh
Financial Public Relations
Tim Blythe
UK: +44 207 138 3204

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe
UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood
UK: +44 20 7186 9004

Bacchus Capital Advisers
Strategic and Financial Adviser
Richard Allan
UK: +44 20 3848 1642

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mkango Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending December 31, 2020

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.