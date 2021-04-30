DLC, Newton and Mortgage Centre Canada win 2021 Canadian Mortgage Awards

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that it has won the following 2021 Canadian Mortgage Awards:



Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Digital Innovator of the Year (DLC Expert Financial) Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. Industry Service Provider of the Year Mortgage Centre Canada Inc. Broker of the Year, Private Lending (Shawn Allen, Matrix Mortgage Global)

Brokerage of the Year, Diversification (Premiere Mortgage Centre)

Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Congratulations to Lorne Andrews and everyone at DLC Expert Financial, Shawn Allen for his fourth win in a row for this category, and Don MacVicar and Kerri Reed with Premiere Mortgage Centre on their awards. We are incredibly proud of each of you. Also, congratulations to Geoff Willis and the entire Newton Team on earning their second, back-to-back Industry Service Provider of the Year award. Being recognized by our many talented peers in the mortgage professional sector is always an honour.”

For more information on the Canadian Mortgage Awards, please visit www.canadianmortgageawards.com.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~6,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

