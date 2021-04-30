Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,928 in the last 365 days.

Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 29, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

A total of 59,353,231 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 77.88% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of
Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld		 % of Votes
Withheld
Douglas Arnell 45,465,979 76.60% 13,887,252 23.40%
James Bertram 45,436,303 76.55% 13,916,928 23.45%
Phillip Cook 44,609,008 75.16% 14,744,233 24.84%
Paul Dobson 45,462,794 76.60% 13,890,437 23.40%
John Floren 45,463,084 76.60% 13,890,147 23.40%
Maureen Howe 45,219,698 76.19% 14,133,533 23.81%
Robert Kostelnik 44,116,972 74.33% 15,236,259 25.67%
Leslie O’Donoghue 58,934,995 99.30% 418,236 0.70%
Kevin Rodgers 59,020,778 99.44% 332,453 0.56%
Margaret Walker 44,225,323 74.51% 15,127,908 25.49%
Benita Warmbold 44,852,345 75.57% 14,500,886 24.43%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.

Votes For (percent): 72.97%
Votes Withheld (percent): 27.03%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 4, 2021 was approved.

Votes For (percent): 75.72%
Votes Against (percent): 24.28%

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

For further information, contact:

Kim Campbell
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604 661 2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.