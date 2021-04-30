Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,928 in the last 365 days.

Financial Advisors & Brokers - Have You Been Denied Deferred Compensation As A Participant In A Performance Award Contribution Deferral Plan?

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential class action claims on behalf of financial advisors and brokers who participated in a performance award contribution deferral plan and were denied deferred compensation.

If You Served As A Financial Advisor Or Broker And Were Denied Deferred Compensation, You May Have Claims Under The Employee Retirement Income Security Act Of 1974, 29 U.S.C. § 1001, et seq. (“ERISA), For The Failure Of Your Employer To Pay The Required Deferred Compensation.

If You Have Questions Or Concerns About Kehoe Law Firm’s Class Action Investigation Or Potential Claims, Please Contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804 myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com.  

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Financial Advisors & Brokers - Have You Been Denied Deferred Compensation As A Participant In A Performance Award Contribution Deferral Plan?

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.