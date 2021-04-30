Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,926 in the last 365 days.

Asphalt Overlay and Guardrail Replacement to Begin on U.S. Highway 14A/85 Between Deadwood and Cheyenne Crossing

For Immediate Release:  Friday, April 30, 2021

Contact: Jesse Nelson, Project Engineer, 605- 390-7978

 

DEADWOOD/LEAD S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says an asphalt overlay and guardrail replacement project between Deadwood and Cheyenne Crossing on U.S. Highway 14A/85 will begin on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Work includes milling the existing asphalt surface and overlaying it with new asphalt.  The existing guardrail will also be replaced at this time.

Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car through the active sections of the project as it progresses from Deadwood to Cheyenne Crossing. Travelers should expect short delays.

Simon Contractors of Rapid City is the prime contractor on the $6.1 million project. The overall completion date is July 30, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

You just read:

Asphalt Overlay and Guardrail Replacement to Begin on U.S. Highway 14A/85 Between Deadwood and Cheyenne Crossing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.