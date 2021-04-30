Join MDC for May 14 guided hike at Henning Conservation Area's Homesteaders Trail

BRANSON, Mo. – The Homesteaders Trail at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area offers hikers a chance to learn about nature and local history.

People can enjoy a guided hike on this scenic trail at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Hiking: Homesteaders Trail at Henning Conservation Area.” This free program will be May 14 from 9 a.m.-noon. It is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and is open to ages 18 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177126

At this program, MDC Assistant Nature Center Manager Amy Juhala will lead program participants on a 3.7-mile hike along the Homesteaders Trail at MDC’s Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area, a 1,573-acre area that stretches across Taney and Stone counties on the west edge of Branson. Several parts of the trail highlight remnants of early homesteads in the region. It’s also a trail with much natural beauty – the Homesteaders Trail loops across a landscape that’s a mix of glades and forests.

Participants in the May 14 program will meet in the Henning Parking lot on the north end of the area located just off of Sycamore Log Church Road. Dress for the weather, bring water, and wear comfortable hiking shoes. Participants will be asked to wear masks and to social distance.

People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center can call 417-888-4237. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.