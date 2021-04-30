MDC Cape Nature Center, Southeast Regional Office to close for Truman Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces in observance of Truman Day, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center and Southeast Regional Office will be closed Friday, May 7.

The Cape Nature Center will reopen Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails will remain open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m. The Southeast Regional Office will reopen Monday, May 10, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Regional Office is located at 2302 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau.