Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for Seven Scratch-Off Games

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for seven (7) scratch-off games. Friday, May 28, 2021, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #8 – Mississippi Blues

Game #11 – Break the Bank

Game #22 – Electric 8’s

Game #25 – Hit $100

Game #27 – $200K Bonus Jackpot

Game #28 – Hot 5’s

Game #52 – Valentine’s Day Doubler

Players have until Thursday, August 26, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com. Prizes remaining for scratch-off games are updated daily!

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

