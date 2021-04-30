Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public meetings on trapping, wolf seasons, boating and fishing regulations

Green River -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on four regulations: Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons; Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulation; Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations, and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons. The Green River Region will hold an in-person public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Green River Regional office, 351 Astle Avenue, to present the furbearer/trapping and gray wolf hunting seasons. An online virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, to discuss fishing and boating regulations. A  Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4.

- WGFD -

 

