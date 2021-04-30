CloutHub to Host National Summit Featuring Top Conservative Voices
The social media platform has become a trusted home for grassroots conservative activism and civic engagementIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloutHub, a leading alternative social media platform that champions free speech and civic engagement, announced that it will be hosting another major conservative summit featuring prominent public figures who have been blacklisted by Big Tech.
Defend the Vote virtual summit will take place on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET and was organized by Defend Our Union – a conservative activist organization that has recently relocated to CloutHub. The summit will feature a strong lineup of prominent speakers, including CloutHub founder Jeff Brain and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.
“CloutHub was built to promote civic engagement and encourage public discourse – and I am thrilled that it now serves as digital base for dozens of large public advocacy organizations like Defend Our Union,” Brain said in a statement. “Unlike other alternative social media websites, CloutHub is not just a place for liking and sharing – it is mainly a platform for doing.”
CloutHub has seen significant growth since its formal launch in November 2020, earning public endorsements from the likes of General Michael Flynn, Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Solomon, Bernard Kerik, Ryan Fournier, and others.
To watch the summit, please visit CloutHub.com/DefendOurUnion or tune in to CloutHub Channel 101.
For more information about CloutHub, go to www.clouthub.com/about. To join the platform,
Download the CloutHub app on iOS or Download the CloutHub app on Google Play Store.
