Immunization, Testing, and Health Screening for Health Care Workers (216-RICR-20-15-7)

Brief statement of Reason for Finding Imminent Peril :

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has filed emergency amendments to the Immunization, Testing, and Health Screening for Health Care Workers regulations (216-RICR-20-15-7) in order to require that health care facilities and nursing services agencies maintain proof of the COVID-19 vaccination status of their health care workers and publicly post aggregated COVID-19 vaccination data within the facility and on the facility’s website, if applicable, on a monthly basis. More than four months after COVID-19 vaccine became available, the effort to vaccinate as many Rhode Islanders as possible against COVID-19 is ongoing, and the state of emergency declared by Governor Raimondo on March 9, 2020 due to the dangers to health and life posed by COVID-19 remains in effect. At this critical point in the vaccination effort, it is important that the public be made aware of the COVID-19 vaccination status of health care workers in all of Rhode Island’s health care facilities, in furtherance of the public’s health and welfare as they seek medical treatment. According to a recent survey, among an unvaccinated group of frontline health care workers, 12%have not yet decided whether to get vaccinated and another 18% indicated that they definitely do not plan to get vaccinated . Understanding vaccine trends among Rhode Island health care workers is important for potential patients of the facilities and is an important public health planning tool. These publicly available COVID-19 vaccination data will show where considerable progress to protect health care workers from COVID-19 through vaccination has occurred. Additionally, these data will assist RIDOH in monitoring vaccination trends, understanding health care workers’ desire, or lack thereof, to be vaccinated, identifying opportunities to further enhance vaccination rates among health care workers, and informing decisions regarding vaccine allocation. 1. KFF/Post Survey of Frontline Health Care Workers Finds Nearly Half Remain Unvaccinated: 35th Partnership Project Examines Frontline Workers’ Experiences and Views Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Published March 19, 2021. Available here. Accessed April 26, 2021.