Alveda King and Kathie Lee Gifford Unite for Inspirational New Single
What a joy to be invited to join Alveda on such a worshipful and hopeful song.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alveda King and Kathie Lee Gifford have teamed up for the inspirational new single, “Your Way Yahweh,” available today from Radiate Music. The inspirational song, written by King, was produced by Ian Eskelin.
“In a day where chaos and uncertainty are abundant, I wanted to write a song that brings people back to the foundation of who God is,” explains Alveda King. "I long for people to know God and to experience the incredible greatness of living a life built upon His foundation.”
A chance encounter led to Kathie Lee Gifford joining King in the studio, and before long, “Your Way Yahweh” was born.
“What a joy to be invited to join Alveda on such a worshipful and hopeful song,” says Kathie Lee Gifford. "She is a treasure and a beautiful sister in Christ.”
Adds King, “It shows us that we as people can come together. Now we just have to really learn how to say, your way, Yahweh. Are we going to stop doing it our way and start doing it God’s way?"
Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She currently serves as a Fox News Channel contributor and the host of "Alveda King’s House" on Fox Nation, and she's the 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Your Way Yahweh” is available now: https://ffm.to/ywyahweh
About Radiate Music: Founded by Ian Eskelin, Radiate Music launched summer 2015. Eskelin's 20-plus-year resume in the music business, ranging from being a recording artist to a record executive, gives him a unique perspective in partnering with artists who are passionate about impacting culture with music. Eskelin, who has recorded more than 50 Top 10 singles in the United States alone, including 20 No. 1 songs, and whose songs have been licensed for use by ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN and many feature films, is looking to break additional ground with Radiate. In addition to King, Radiate’s artist roster includes, Natasha Owens, JJ Weeks, About A Mile, Attaboy, John Waller, and Inspiration Worship.
