Attorney General Moody Secures $300 Million Following Investigation into Improper Marketing and Sale of Suboxone

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The opioid epidemic is claiming the lives of Floridians every day. It is reprehensible that these companies would prey on those recovering from opioid addiction to earn a dishonest dollar. Even more disturbing, they exploited the taxpayer-funded Medicaid program to get the job done. Thanks to my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Department of Justice, these companies are being held accountable and relief will go to the government health care programs affected by these aggressive and predatory tactics.”

As a result of the investigation, Indivior will pay a total sum of $300 million to resolve various civil-fraud allegations impacting Medicaid and other government health care programs—with more than $203 million going to Medicaid. Florida’s Medicaid share of the nationwide recovery is approximately $1.3 million.

The investigation arose from six separate qui tam actions filed in the U.S. District Courts for the Western District of Virginia and the District of New Jersey. The agreement resolves allegations that Indivior directly or through its subsidiaries: