Lane Closures Next Week on Route 15 NB/SB in East Buffalo Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented next week at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road in East Buffalo Township, Union County, for roadwork.

On Monday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 5, between the hours of 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, the contractor, Herr Signal and Lighting, will be performing patching and repair work at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road.

• Monday, May 3, motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in both directions. • Tuesday, May 4, motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted in both directions. • Wednesday, May 5, lane restrictions as needed to finish repair work.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

