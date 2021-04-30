» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks offers same-day reservations ...

Missouri State Parks offers same-day reservations at most campgrounds this season

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, APRIL 30, 2021 – Missouri State Parks is offering same-day reservations at most park and historic site campgrounds this season, beginning May 1. The only exceptions are campsites at Battle of Athens State Historic Site, Prairie and Taum Sauk Mountain state parks, which remain available on a walk-up registration basis only.

To ensure a camping spot, campers are strongly encouraged to make a reservation prior to arrival at the park. Most campgrounds are fully reservable and any campsites not reserved are available on a walk-up registration basis. Campers must pay the camping rate prior to occupying the site.

Shower houses and modern restrooms are available during the park’s camping season. Firewood and ice are available for purchase at most locations during operating hours. For more information on specific hours, please contact the park or historic site office directly.

State park and historic site day-use areas are also now open. Playgrounds, trails, boat launches and picnic areas are open as well, along with most indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices.

Visitors can be better prepared for their outing by viewing the online park and site status map before heading out. For visitors who may have questions or need assistance, contact information for Missouri State Parks staff will be posted on signs throughout the park.

When visiting a Missouri state park or historic site, visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

For more information on camping, visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping. Same-day reservations can be made online at icampmo.com or through the reservation call center at 877-422-6766 until 7 p.m. CST on the day of your arrival during the park’s reservable campsite season.

Missouri State Parks’ contactless self check-in feature remains available to customers with reservations on their day of arrival. For more information on self check-in, visit mostateparks.com/self-check-in.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

