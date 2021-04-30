Axiom Presents “Unified Platforms: Benefits and considerations when running global studies” at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Europe 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting on May 5-6, 2021, at the annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Europe. The 11th edition of the event will be hosted virtually this year, inviting hundreds of industry leaders to network with peers and share their success stories.



On day two of the event, May 6, Axiom’s Heather DiFruscia, Associate Director of RTSM/IWRS and Brian Dempster, Senior Director of Global Clinical Management will be presenting “Unified Platforms: Benefits and considerations when running global studies” at 9:30 AM CET / 3:30 AM EDT, as part of Stream B. The session highlights the regulatory requirements and compliance considerations for multi-country studies, key data challenges and technology solutions for global trials, and the advantages of running your global study on a unified platform.

“Global studies are more than just an expansion of a localized study pushed to a global footprint,” Dempster shared, “When planning a multi-country trial, it is important to develop a critical path that factors in their differences and similarities. For example, time zones and instances of disease may vary greatly between countries, while other countries may share collaborative regulatory approvals. A global communication plan is also essential to establishing study-wide standards to facilitate effective collaboration between study teams in different regions.”

“The major advantage of a unified platform is the ability to access all your study data in one place,” DiFruscia added, “Centralized data means real-time awareness of key factors to address some of the crucial challenges study teams run into when running studies on a global scale, including managing and monitoring global patient data, establishing a collaborative actions and communication platform, tracking multiple regulatory approvals, a global view of safety reporting, and tracking study-wide clinical trial materials. In our session, we will share some of the key modules from our Fusion eClinical Suite that address these challenges.”

The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session with Dempster and Axiom Founder and CEO, Andrew Schachter.

Learn more about Axiom's fully unified Fusion eClinical Suite:

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Fusion serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

