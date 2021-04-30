Denis Joanis Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

/EIN News/ -- NUNS' ISLAND, Quebec, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Denis Joanis as President and Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Joanis holds a bachelor's degree in administration, a Licentiate in Law from the University of Ottawa as well as an MBA specializing in real estate from UQAM's École des sciences de la gestion. He has acquired extensive experience as a manager and an in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry. During his career, Mr. Joanis has worked for the Chambre immobilière de l’Outaouais, the Quebec Federation of Real Estate Boards, Via Capitale and RE/MAX Québec, among others.

"The QPAREB board of directors is extremely proud to have a manager of this calibre lead our organization," said Marc Lacasse, president of the board of directors. “His leadership abilities and deep understanding of the industry will be important assets to our Association."

Among his objectives, Mr. Joanis wishes to contribute to the development of the real estate broker profession. In particular, he wants to promote the advantages of quality real estate information as well as the benefits of professional support from a broker.

Denis Joanis began his new position on April 26, 2021.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

