Global Thalassemia Treatment Market is estimated to be US$ 14.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period - By PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Thalassemia Treatment Market accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.7 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.40%. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder characterized by decreased hemoglobin production. Symptoms range from mild to severe anemia which can result in tiredness and pale skin with bone problems, an enlarged spleen, yellowish skin, and dark urine. There are two main types, alpha thalassemia and beta thalassemia. Further, severity of alpha and beta thalassemia depends on the absence of four genes for alpha globin or two genes for beta globin. Diagnosis is typically by blood test including complete blood count, special hemoglobin test and genetic tests.

The report "Global Thalassemia Treatment Market, By Type (Alpha-Thalassemia and Beta-Thalassemia), By Treatment (Blood Transfusions, Iron Chelation Therapy, Folic Acid Supplements, Gene Therapy and Bone Marrow Transplant), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030"

Key Highlights:

In June 2019, Celgene Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Celgene’s Biologics License Application for an investigational erythroid maturation agent named Luspatercept to treat Beta-thalassemia associated anemia who require RBC transfusions.

In Jan 2019, Vifor Pharma released positive report of phase-1 trial result for its oral ferroportin inhibitor and trails subjects received single oral doses of VIT-2763 (ferroportin inhibitor) for treatment of beta-thalassemia.

Analyst View:

Increasing incidence of thalassemia drives the overall market. Increasing pipeline drugs in thalassemia and rising awareness regarding the available treatment options also drivers the market. The rise in demand for improved curative gene therapy also boost the market of Thalassemia treatment.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Thalassemia Treatment Market, By Type (Alpha-Thalassemia and Beta-Thalassemia), By Treatment (Blood Transfusions, Iron Chelation Therapy, Folic Acid Supplements, Gene Therapy and Bone Marrow Transplant), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030"

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Thalassemia Treatment Market accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.7 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.40%. The Global Thalassemia Treatment Market is segmented based on the type, treatment, end-user and region.

On the basis of type, the Global Thalassemia Treatment Market is segmented into Alpha-thalassemia and Beta-thalassemia.

Based on Treatment, the target market is segmented into Blood Transfusions, Iron Chelation Therapy, Folic Acid Supplements, Gene Therapy and Bone Marrow Transplant.

On the basis of end-user, the target market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others.

By region, the Global Thalassemia Treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the Thalassemia treatment market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Thalassemia Treatment Market include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bluebird Bio, Inc. (US), Kiadis Pharma (Netherlands), CELGENE CORPORATION (US), Sangamo Therapeutics (US), Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (US), Gamida Cell (Israel).

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

