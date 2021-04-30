Sagacious IP’s Patent Prosecution Practice Head Makes it to WIPR Leaders 2021 Sagacious IP Logo New

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP Research and Consulting firms, is proud to announce that Vivek Singh, IP Attorney & Head, IP Prosecution Practice, at Sagacious IP, has been featured in the eminent WIPR Leaders 2021 Guide. Published by World Intellectual Property Review, WIPR Leaders is a comprehensive annual guide to the most prominent IP practitioners around the world.

Sagacious IP started the IP Drafting, Filing and Prosecution division by acqui-hiring an IP prosecution practice in India and since then it has grown quickly serving clients around the globe for patent filing and prosecution in India. Recommended by IAM Patent 1000 as well for its Indian Patent Prosecution practice, Sagacious IP has now made its way to WIPR as well which is a testament to its customer’s trust in patent prosecution capabilities in India.

In the latest edition of WIPR, Vivek Singh has been listed as an outstanding IP practitioner in India, owing to his diverse work experience around IP Strategy, IP Prosecution (India and globally), IP Enforcement, IP Public Policy, and IP driven R&D etc.

On being recognized, Vivek Singh stated, “I would like to thank WIPR for this recognition. Entry into the WIPR Leaders Guide 2021, gives me a push to further strengthen the firm’s leadership in solving the overall IP challenges of the players in the innovation ecosystem”.

For the 2021 edition, the WIPR team solicited the opinions of 12,000 IP professionals and evaluated every nominee’s suitability by thoroughly exploring their work. The listed practitioners were chosen based on their industry expertise, practice history, noteworthy cases, along with any other activities that enabled them to shape and influence other IP practitioners.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research and consulting firm working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

