Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Protect Employees' Right to Minimum Wage in LA County

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to employees who have not been paid the minimum wage by their employers.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm fights on behalf of workers and helps them receive minimum wages in Los Angeles County and elsewhere in Southern California.

"We fight for employees who have not been paid the minimum wage as required by law," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. Akopyan went on to say that “minimum wage laws have developed on a federal, state, and local level and the significant overlap between sometimes makes it difficult to determine exactly how the law applies to the facts of a particular situation.”

“Employees who feel like they have been denied the minimum wage under the law should speak with a minimum wage lawyer in Los Angeles County.” said Akopyan. “Our attorneys have substantial experience representing employees in all sorts of wage and hour cases.”

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan were named to the 2021 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave. Suite 587,

Burbank, CA 91505