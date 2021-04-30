Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coherus BioSciences to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6th

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or “the Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

After releasing first quarter financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in: (800) 446-2782 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada) or (847) 413-3235 (International)
Conference ID: 50149707
Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

