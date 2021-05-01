May Art: Talking Art of the Day May 2021

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barebrush announces May Art: Talking Art of the Day May 2021. Barebrush presents 31 artworks by contemporary artists in visual media and short videos. Improved audience-centric features are now standard: headline and intro, YouTube easy-find "chapters" and creator-provided subtitles. As always, comments, questions, and suggestions are welcome.

The May calendar and videos launch with a fine art photo, Lulu - After Bill Brandt, by Peter Le Grand of Chicago. Peter writes, "I love the "silkiness" of Lulu's skin, as well as the actual material."

May 1st, 2021 is day number 9,379 in the Barebrush calendars. In a year, when the world changed, Barebrush changed with it. Beginning in September '20, Barebrush launched a new video series, "Talking Art of the Day."

The "Art of the Day" Method
In each art video, Ilene follows a simple method to answer three questions: What do you see? Who's the artist? What's the point? To answer, Ilene creates a narrative of specific details that you, the viewer can see. Ilene uses close-ups. She adds lines, arrows, and other art tools for emphasis. Then she shares what the artist says about the work. Finally, she tries to tease out a point. She welcomes comments and disagreement. It's all good. The 240+ videos are fast and fun, averaging under 3 minutes.

The Barebrush Art of the Day calendar
Each Barebrush calendar features contemporary artworks in various media. These include photos, oils, watercolor, mixed media, and sculpture. You see the beauty of art created by artists working today, revealed day by day. You see the tantalizing art of the nude. You get the words of the artists. Other art calendars use one image per month or week. Barebrush showcases unique artwork for each day of the month. The art of the day is yours to see, enjoy and treasure. On the Art-of-the-Day calendar page, you can see the current calendar art revealed over time.

Barebrush.com is the premiere ad-free, non-porn, fine art website. Online since 2006, proving it's OKAY+ to enjoy the art of the nude.

May Art: Talking Art of the Day May 2021

About

About Barebrush.com Barebrush publishes an online monthly art calendar. Barebrush art includes all visual media such as photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Founded in 2006. Daily Art of the Day videos began Sept 1, 2020. Artist and media inquiries welcome. About Ilene Skeen Ilene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She is also an artist, author, and speaker.

