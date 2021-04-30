During Mental Health Awareness Month, Online Community Psychable Seeks to Eliminate Stigma Surrounding Mental Health and Provide Innovative Treatment Options

/EIN News/ -- In Recent Studies, Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Proves to be a Powerful Treatment to Address Mental Health Issues



LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a dedicated time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health struggles and the stigma that still exists surrounding mental health issues. Nearly 1 in 5 Americans have a mental health condition. Although cultural conversations surrounding the importance of mental health are at an all-time high, more than half of those diagnosed do not get the treatment or support they need*

Research increasingly shows the efficacy of psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat mental health issues in candidates. With recent decriminalization efforts around psychedelics, and the off-label use of ketamine as a treatment for depression, an increasing number of practitioners across the country are offering psychedelic-assisted therapy as a treatment option for mental health issues.

Psychable , the comprehensive online community for people who are interested in legally exploring or offering psychedelic-assisted therapy, is expanding education around the transformative power of psychedelics in not only treating mental health disorders such as addiction, PTSD and depression, but also helping Americans everywhere prioritize their mental health as part of their overall wellness.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is the use of psychedelic medicines for healing purposes, often taking the form of a psychedelic medicine being administered under the supervision of a therapist. Recent studies have shown psychedelic-assisted therapy can have long-lasting, fast-acting, and impactful results when it comes to treating those suffering with a myriad of mental health disorders, especially when administered under the supervision of or with the aftercare of a therapist. Additionally, for those simply looking for tools to enhance their holistic mental and emotional wellbeing, psychedelic medicines combined with therapy can provide lasting benefits.

“With the availability of ketamine-assisted therapy in the US, the medical industry is rapidly advancing their research in the area of psychedelic medicine, which is evidenced in the increasing number of in-progress clinical trials. Add in the recent decriminalization efforts in states across the country, Psychable truly believes that the US is poised to usher in what many indigenous and Western-healers around the world have known for generations - that the use of psychedelics as medicine when used as part of an overall mental health treatment plan under the supervision of a licensed practitioner, can provide transformative experiences for a better life,” said Jemie Sae Koo, CEO of Psychable. “Psychable’s mission is to connect those seeking mental wellness options with trusted, legal and safe practitioners in their areas. No matter the knowledge-level around psychedelic-assisted therapy, people are able to find a safe community to learn from each other about options and seek alternative treatments on Psychable.”

Psychable is the holistic solution for connecting psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with candidates seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable’s network that allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of practitioners. Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

Psychable was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

Psychable is open to all those who seek information on psychedelic-assisted therapy and practitioners who can help. For more information, to create your profile or secure your listing, please visit www.Psychable.com .

Psychable is the trusted and comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with medically and peer-reviewed practitioners. The community offers support for those seeking information, current patients and practitioners wherever they are in their journey with psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction by connecting them to psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy and retreats. Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/ , or follow us on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

