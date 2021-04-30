Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Celebrates Arbor Day by Funding Planting of more than 100,000 Mulberry Trees

Kraig Labs honors its commitment to eco-responsible Spider Silk production with significant expansion of tree planting

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, honors Arbor Day by funding the planting of more than 100,000 mulberry trees. While playing a vital role in purifying our air and stabilizing the soil, these trees also serve as a valuable, sustainable resource for the production of the Company’s proprietary spider silk technology.



The Company believes that in pledging to do what is right for the environment, it can strengthen its business and expand future opportunities. Kraig Labs' business model is built on the utilization of renewable and sustainable mulberry leaves for the production of recombinant spider silk. Under the care of Prodigy Textiles, the Company’s Vietnamese subsidiary, these trees are already supporting production operations and will continue to play a significant role in the commercialization of Company’s recombinant spider silk technologies.

“Through thoughtful design of our production systems, with an eye towards energy efficiency, a reduction in inorganic materials, and a low carbon footprint, we created a system that is in line with long honored cultural traditions, where eco-responsibly is a valuable byproduct of doing what is best for our business and our shareholders,” said Jon Rice, COO. “I am proud of the work our team has done to contribute to the more than two million acres of mulberry trees planted globally, as part of our efforts to bring materials of unparalleled performance to the textile markets.”

