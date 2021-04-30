The Jet Set TV Show is Giving Away a Free Trip Every Day in May
The travel and lifestyle talk show "The Jet Set" celebrates it's 200th show May 17 with celebrities and free trips for viewers.WASHINGTON DC, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The syndicated travel and lifestyle talk show, The Jet Set, has a lot to celebrate in the month of May, and they're making sure their viewers are in on the fun.
In the episode airing May 19th through May 25th, the show which offers viewers a weekly dose of travel news, lifestyle trends, inspiration, interesting and informative guests and destination features shot on-location will celebrate it's 200th episode with a viewer vacation giveaway and celebrity guests.
Hosted by former flight attendant and television travel expert Bobby Laurie along with health and wellness expert and Mom, Nikki Noya, The Jet Set will mark this milestone by giving away a free hotel stay every day in the month of May.
Each day, starting May 1st, viewers may enter to win a 3, 4 or 5 night vacation in any one of over 125 destinations around the world. Taking into account quarantines and COVID-19 restrictions, winners may cash in their free trip anytime over the next two years.
"We couldn't think of any other way to celebrate such a huge accomplishment," said co-host Bobby Laurie. "I think after the last year we're all looking for a vacation and a change of scenery. Not only are we excited to be able to bring our viewers into our celebration, but we'll be able to send them on vacation, too."
Travel enthusiasts who don't watch the show on television, but visit The Jet Set's website, Roku or Amazon channels are also eligible to enter the contest.
Co-host Nikki Noya jokes on the program calling travel incentives and free item's "Nikki cash" and said of the contest: "We've got 31 trips to give away in 31 days.. we're going to be busy, busy giving away all of that Nikki cash!"
Winners can select from 3 night hotel stays in popular United States destinations such as Orlando, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale to New York, Boston and Nashville. Or 4 and 5 night vacations overseas from Mexico, to Europe, Australia, Dubai and even Fiji. "The choice is theirs," said Juan Albarran, host of The Jet Set en Espanol. "The winner can literally pick their favorite place or a place they've always wanted to visit. Just remember to send us photos!"
The entry form for the contest can be found at thejetset.tv/freetrip.
ABOUT THE JET SET
Now in it's sixth season and airing in all 210 US TV markets including The US Virgin Islands and Guam, The Jet Set produces 35 original episodes a year offering viewers a weekly dose of travel news, lifestyle trends, inspiration, and interviews with newsworthy guests. The shows sixth season will broadcast destination features shot on-location in St. Augustine, FL; The Kennedy Space Center; Knoxville, TN; Dollywood; Scottsdale, AZ; San Juan Islands, Whidby and Camano Islands and among others.
ABOUT BOBBY LAURIE:
Bobby Laurie is the only TV travel expert with actual hands-on travel industry experience. Laurie’s background in the travel industry dates back to November 2005 when he was initially hired as a flight attendant for Republic Airways, before moving to US Airways as a Flight Attendant and an Analyst in InFlight Policy and Procedures. He later took an InFlight Team Leader position at Virgin America.
Currently Bobby Laurie serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated travel & lifestyle show “The Jet Set” and as a Traffic Reporter in Washington, D.C. Bobby also is a regular travel contributor to NBC’s The TODAY Show, NBC News, Dr. Oz, Inside Edition and GritDaily.
ABOUT NIKKI NOYA
Through her extensive travels, Nikki Noya recognized how obesity, poor nutrition and lack of exercise was affecting the lives of so many around the world and across the United States. With the education and tools that she had acquired and the passion that she felt for helping others, she knew that she had to share her knowledge and give back what she had learned.
As a television expert, health and wellness correspondent, wellness coach, and personal trainer she begins her message by imparting her belief that true beauty starts from within. She strives to empower everyone to achieve vibrancy, energy, radiance, and beautiful health through fitness, nutrition and balance.
