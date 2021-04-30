Press Release - Federal Aviation Administration and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Partner on Executive Video Series

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) released the first in a series of joint videos to share lessons learned during the COVID-19 crisis.

The five episode executive video series will cover resilient leadership, safety oversight, emerging technology, risk-based decision-making and women in aviation. The series will present lessons learned to benefit both agencies as well as the international aviation community. It is one of several collaborations under a longstanding partnership between the FAA and the CAAS, with other projects on safety, air traffic management, training and sustainability.

Our highest priority is always the safety of the global aviation system, and the pandemic has presented unique challenges to aviation safety professionals worldwide, said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. Whenever an organization like the FAA is confronted with something unexpected, its really important to assess what weve learned and share those safety lessons with each other.

Director-General of CAAS Kevin Shum spoke about the importance of preparedness. When a crisis strikes, it is very difficult to think on your feet, look through every aspect and every implication of the problem, and come up with a good strong solution. Thats where preparedness comes inthinking ahead of time, scenario planning, exercises, emergency preparedness. That definitely helped us in responding more appropriately to the virus.

The impact COVID-19 had on aviation operations across the globe was tremendous. Like the FAA and CAAS, aviation organizations around the world are continuing work to tackle these impacts resulting from the pandemic, such as pilot training and the health and safety of passengers and aviation professionals. Both agencies continue to find ways to ensure the safety of those who work in, travel by, or depend on the aviation sector.

Viewers can watch the first video with FAA Administrator Steve Dickson and CAAS Director-General Kevin Shum.