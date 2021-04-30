Sue Padernacht of Ncline Leadership Strategies to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Learning transforms people, people transform organizations and societies” says Sue Padernacht of her motto for Ncline Leadership Strategies, her management consulting firm.

Educating others and lifelong learning are Sue’s mission and calling. As Ncline’s CEO, she brings a 30-year track record coaching, training, and consulting with executives and their teams with proven strategies to drive business results, strengthen leadership, re-build cultures, and re-engage employees.

Sue's domestic and international clients range from multinational corporations to small private businesses in various industries including healthcare, technology, financial services, entertainment, digital advertising, engineering, construction and mining, higher education, government agencies, and non-profits.

“Effective leadership is critical for organizations to meet the disruptive, volatile changes taking place in the world” says Sue. “There are many well-intentioned, capable leaders who are struggling in their role, and the strain of the past year has made this more complicated.”

“Some elements of leadership are timeless such as providing clear direction and communicating respectfully. Great leaders get inspiration and innovation by being curious about different ideas, perspectives, and experiences.

In addition to leading Ncline Leadership Strategies, Sue is an Excellence in Teaching Award-winning Senior Lecturer at the University of California Irvine, Paul Merage School of Business.

As a nonprofit volunteer leader, Sue serves on the Board of Directors of the American Lung Association – Pacific West, and is a Founding Member of the Private Directors Association – Southern California.

Sue holds a Master’s degree in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University, and is completing her doctorate in Organizational Change & Leadership at the University of Southern California.

Sue recently launched Ncline’s online series, “Tapping Wisdom,” featuring thought leaders and executives who share their expertise and insights about leadership, strategy, transformational change, and employee engagement.

Close Up Radio will feature Sue Padernacht in an interview with Jim Masters on May 4th at 4pm EDT

For more information, visit www.nclineleadership.com