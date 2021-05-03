Arjo to examine equipment design in care environments at Dementia Forum X
Dementia Forum X’s ambition has always been to gather key stakeholders across society to commit to the challenges that are rapid ageing and the increasing prevalence of dementia in global communities.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arjo, a leading global medical device company headquartered in Sweden will join this year’s Dementia Forum X to examine the link between equipment design and care processes to improve quality of care for people living with dementia in care facilities.
— Mariama Samateh
This year’s summit, Dementia Forum X, will focus on “A Dementia Journey.” Each session and workshop will examine the stages of support and care a person living with dementia might require as the disease progresses. Live sessions and workshops focus on reducing the risk of dementia, developing high-quality dementia care, adapting environment design, easing caregiver burden as well as the role of robotics and palliative care in dementia.
Arjo is a leading company in the medical device field that offers solutions to empower mobility and people’s physical and mental well-being. Arjo’s mission is to continuously promote mobility in healthcare environments via the right equipment, care processes and care skills.This is in efforts to achieve better clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare. Today Arjo has approximately 6200 employees worldwide, servicing over 100 countries with their products and services.
Says Sara Thomas, Occupational Therapist and Global Senior Clinical Consulting Manager for Arjo, “At Arjo, we believe that looking at “dementia-friendly” design of assistive equipment for people living with dementia is important. It hasn’t always been the focus, however. A lot of consideration goes into the care environment – aspects such as color, layout and space to promote a person’s quality of life. Arjo considers aspects of equipment design that can potentially contribute to more effective or less “disruptive” care – especially during an activity such as the hygiene process which is often reported as an activity that can be challenging for both the person with dementia and the care professional.”
“Our workshop at this year’s Dementia Forum X will provide an opportunity to explore important equipment design criteria,” continues Sara Thomas. “The focus in dementia management discussions is often about development of long-term solutions like prevention or treatment with pharmaceutical options. What Arjo aims to do in our workshop is draw attention to what can be done to improve quality of care in the short term. What can you and your care team do now to enhance and ease your residents’ hygiene care process?”
Mariama Samateh, Project Director of Dementia Forum X adds, “Dementia is notoriously complex. Dementia Forum X’s ambition has always been to gather key stakeholders across society – from policy to research, business to finance – to commit to the challenges that are rapid ageing and the increasing prevalence of dementia in global communities.”
“As we wait for research to make important breakthroughs, it is critical that we explore the innovative solutions that can facilitate calm, dignified and safe care environments for both patients and care professionals alike,” says Mariama Samateh. “This is why Arjo’s participation at Dementia Forum X is so critical. We need to highlight solutions and innovations that are accessible, available and applicable for care environments, and provide new perspectives to dementia care that can make a difference.”
ABOUT DEMENTIA FORUM X
Dementia Forum X (DFX) is a biennial summit founded by Swedish Care International and Forum For Elderly Care in 2015 under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden as a response to the growing public health crisis of dementia. It gathers experts from all over the world to share, discuss and commit to the challenges of dementia and rapid demographic change. World-leading researchers, medical professionals, policy-makers and business executives have presented their latest findings and solutions at previous summits.
The 2021 event will be held between May 25-27, 2021 as a virtual meeting open to interested participants. Speakers include well-known researchers and field experts like Paola Barbarino from Alzheimer’s Disease International, Dr Tarun Dua from World Health Organization, Professor Miia Kivipelto from Karolinska Institutet, Professor Gill Livingston from University College London, Dr Hanadi Khamis M. Al Hamad from Hamad Medical Corporation, Sara Thomas from Arjo, Dr Johan Sundelöf from Geras and many more.
Contacts:
For interviews:
Mariama Samateh, Project Director of Dementia Forum X, mariama.samateh@sci.se, +46 73 047 28 23
Sophie Lu-Axelsson, Director, Swedish Care International, sophie.lu.axelsson@sci.se, +46 72 246 10 96
For other requests: info@dementiaforumx.org, +46 70 379 0253
Ausra Visocke
Swedish Care International
+46 70 379 02 53
email us here
Dementia Forum X 2021 - Virtual Meeting, May 25-27