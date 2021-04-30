Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leader sets the tone, but the line between leadership and management has been blurred. Unfortunately, most leaders are just managers.

Dr. Michael Armour is the founder and managing principal of Strategic Leadership Development International. Dr. Armour has dedicated his life to understanding how to best help leaders tap into their potential. He has worked with more than 700 executives and entrepreneurs and trained thousands more across four continents.

“When I finally sat down and tried to determine what my purpose in the world is and looked at what energized me and I gained the most fulfillment from, I realized my purpose was to help people succeed by giving them clarity and insight,” says Dr. Armour. “I wanted to work with people who held strategic decision-making responsibilities. If I can help change someone at the strategic level, that radiates out into improved relationships and motivation at all tiers of the organization.”

Since 2001, SLDI has been helping managers develop the skills they need to establish a more secure and promising future for themselves.

“I wanted to draw that distinction between leaders and managers more clearly in my work,” recalls Dr. Armour. “I started surrounding myself with a team of coaches and trainers who had years and years of management and leadership experience themselves, and SLDI was born.”

According to Dr. Armour, what separates leaders from managers is their ability to clearly answer three questions: Who are your people? Where are you taking them? How are you equipping them for the journey? If you develop people, but not in the arenas essential for the journey you’re taking them on, you’ve misspent your energy as a leader.

“Really good leaders find all kinds of ways directly and indirectly to convey the message: ‘I really care for you.’”

